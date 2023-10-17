Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

