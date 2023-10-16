Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $634,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

MA traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.25. 662,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,371. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $291.34 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

