Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group
In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $499.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.18.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
