Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,309. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $298.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

