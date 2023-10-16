JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $252.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,082,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,282,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

