UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after buying an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.24.

UNH traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $540.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,569. The company has a market cap of $500.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

