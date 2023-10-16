Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $617.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.31 and a 200 day moving average of $472.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $586.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.