iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,783. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.91. The company has a market capitalization of $338.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.