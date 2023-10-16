Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.77. 930,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $339.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.