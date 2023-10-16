Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $618.24. 1,083,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.31 and a 200 day moving average of $472.43. The company has a market cap of $586.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

