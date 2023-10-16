Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,819,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,350,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.