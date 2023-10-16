Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $43,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,776. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.