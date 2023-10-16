Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $432,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

CSCO traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,163,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.