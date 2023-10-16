Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $249.87. 733,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.15. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

