Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,523 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $71,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

