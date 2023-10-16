Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $158.01. 1,177,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,525. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

