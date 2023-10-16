Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,069. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

