Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $297.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

