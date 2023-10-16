Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COST traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $569.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.45 and its 200-day moving average is $530.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

