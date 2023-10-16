Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,518 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,730. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.