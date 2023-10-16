Dividend Assets Capital LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 518,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 82,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.64. 297,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

