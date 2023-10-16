Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

