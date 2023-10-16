Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. 6,686,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,569. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

