Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

