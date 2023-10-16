iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.0% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.74. The stock had a trading volume of 901,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,991. The company has a market capitalization of $339.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

