Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.