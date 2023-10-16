iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.53 on Monday, hitting $436.94. 532,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

