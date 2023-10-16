Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,537,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,640,334. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 167,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.7% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

