Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.05. 134,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

