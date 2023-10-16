Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 461,469 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,914. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

