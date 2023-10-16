Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $186.15. 797,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.13 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.