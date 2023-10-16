Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.98. 1,585,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,363. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

