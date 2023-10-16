Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after buying an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.42. 1,864,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

