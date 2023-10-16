Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 616 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,249. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

