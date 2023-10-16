iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $63,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $92.74. 1,044,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,284. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.