First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.69. 274,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

