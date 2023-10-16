Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $3.81 on Monday, hitting $214.75. 274,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

