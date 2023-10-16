Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

PM traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $92.71. 253,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,752. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

