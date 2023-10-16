The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 63.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 919,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.67. 1,127,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075,266. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

