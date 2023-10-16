Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $161.60. 1,436,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,423. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.59 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

