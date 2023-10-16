Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,416,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,318,000 after acquiring an additional 380,417 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

