Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.07. The stock had a trading volume of 876,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,140. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

