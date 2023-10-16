Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,302,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,435,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,330,543. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

