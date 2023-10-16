Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.3% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 314,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.04 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.