Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $868,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.33. 1,459,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,445. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.13 and a 200-day moving average of $396.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

