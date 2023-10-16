Tiaa Fsb Has $133.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $133,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 100,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.07. 7,939,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,786,174. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.46 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

