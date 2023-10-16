Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $52,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $53.04. 2,594,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184,785. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,260. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

