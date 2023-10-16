Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $303,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

