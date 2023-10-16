Klingman & Associates LLC Has $57.62 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $57,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. 542,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,111. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

