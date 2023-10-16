Klingman & Associates LLC Has $30.11 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. 6,724,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

